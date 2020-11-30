Drug trafficker bags 2 years in jail

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday sentenced a 22-year-old man, Matthew Ajayi, to two years imprisonment for drug trafficking.

The defendant was arraigned before Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo on four counts bordering on trafficking in Cannabis (Hemp) Diazepam, Rophynol and Tramadol.

He pleaded guilty to the charge..

The court had then adjourned the case for review of the facts.

During the review of the facts of the case on Monday, the prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, tendered some documents in evidence.

The documents include a written statement of the defendant, a drug analysis form, a request for scientific aid form and a remnant of the banned substance.