Drug kingpin attacks NDLEA operatives in Lagos

Operatives of the NDLEA came under attack on Saturday in Lagos in the course of effecting the arrest of a suspected drug kingpin.

NDLEA’s spokesman Mr Femi Babafemi confirmed the attack in a statement.

“NDLEA has arrested a drug kingpin and seized drugs in a notorious drug den on Lagos Island.

“The drug kingpin mobilised members of his cartel to attack men of the NDLEA.

“The operatives were on the Island to arrest the kingpin of the illicit trade before they were resisted and massively attacked,’’ Babafemi stated. (NAN)

