Drug abuse: Residents seek more sensitization for Oyo youths

Some residents of Iseyin in Iseyin Local Government Area of Oyo State on Friday called on the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to increase sensitisation against drugs abuse among youths.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oyo State was recently rated second most drugs and Substance Abuse State in the South West after Lagos.

The residents, who spoke with NAN in different interviews, said the situation was becoming worrisome and needed urgent governments’ attention.

A community leader, Mr Ola Kasim, decried inadequate sensitisation by parents and governments at all levels, saying the situation must be reversed.



“It is very disturbing that our youths are not rated as best in academics but in drugs and substance abuse; we must all wake up to arrest this trend.

“Our youths are becoming drugs addicts from very tender ages; the future looks bleak and uncertain and government, parents and relevant agencies must do more on education and sensitisation,’’ he said.



Another community leader, Mrs Elizabeth Ariwoola, also called on government to increase efforts toward curbing the menace of drugs and substance abuse among the youth.

A retired Principal, Mr Babatunde Isalu, advised NDLEA to engage community leaders in its drive to reduce drugs and substance abuse among the youth.

“I will advise the NDLEA to start the campaign from the grassroots; it must engage various community leaders and interest groups who will in turn sensitise the youth,’’ he said.



For Mr Ismail Keulere, an Islamic clerics and farmer, “parents must be responsible to their children by educating them on the associated dangers of drugs and substance abuse.

“The report from NDLEA is not good at all, it is a sign that we are in for serious trouble in not too distance future.



“Parents and guardians must be alive to their responsibilities of educating their children on the dangers and that must start as early as age two or three.

“I hope our governments also increase the awareness against these growing ugly trends in our society.’’ (NAN)

