Drug Abuse: Prevention, Treatment and Matters Arising From NDLEA’s Training for Governors’ Wives, By Mahmud Isa Yola

The recent revelation by the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig Gen MB Marwa (Retd) ought to send shockwaves through the nation – Nigeria has a mere 163 Treatment and Counseling Centers. This revelation took center stage during the Chairman’s address to the Nigeria Governors’ Spouses Forum at a training organized by the agency. What makes this disclosure even more unsettling is the reality of the current statistics of 14.3 million drug users in the country. The ratio of 87,730 users per treatment center paints a stark picture, highlighting not just a gross disproportionality but a threat to public health.

Against this backdrop, the Chairman underscored the urgent need for the establishment of State Drug Control Committees (SDCC), to be headed by the spouses of governors. These committees are envisioned to pioneer innovative intervention programs that would complement the ongoing efforts to combat the drug menace in every corner of Nigeria. In his words, “These drugs that we are clearing out of our streets, our youths are the ones taking them and they are greatly affected. They drink it, pop it, inhale it, inject it, and even make pepper soup with it. This is greatly worrisome.”

For those unacquainted with the concept, drug intervention programs are comprehensive strategies meticulously crafted to prevent, treat, and rehabilitate individuals grappling with substance abuse. In a country like Nigeria, where the ramifications of drug-related issues permeate public health and social stability, the imperative for such programs cannot be overstated. The establishment of treatment facilities, therefore, becomes not just important but pivotal. These facilities provide a structured environment where individuals can receive the holistic care needed for their recovery journies.

The crux of the matter lies in the constant operation of Treatment and Counseling Centers across states in Nigeria, which is paramount in the effective battle against drug use. These centers should offer a multifaceted approach, including treatment, counseling, therapy, and skill development. The underlying principle is clear – by consistently running these programs, states can delve into the root causes of drug addiction, curtail relapse rates, and successfully reintegrate individuals into society as productive members. The significance of this approach extends beyond immediate health concerns, contributing to a reduction in crime rates associated with drug abuse. It also calls for heightened educational and community involvement to create awareness and foster support networks, underscoring the comprehensive nature of these intervention programs in the relentless war against drugs.

The State Drug Control Committees hold immense potential in ensuring that interventions are not only strategically planned but also effectively executed at the grassroots level through local authorities. This approach is vital because the grassroots communities are often the hardest hit by drug use, being largely uninformed about the dangers associated with illicit substances.

A contemporary aspect of the intervention strategy involves alternative development. The NDLEA recently announced the establishment of a unit dedicated to actively collaborate with relevant stakeholders to redirect cannabis farmers towards alternative, and licit ventures. This marks a milestone in the fight against illicit drugs, representing a multifaceted strategy that is both curative and preventive.

The approach ensures that individuals involved in drug cultivation, trafficking, dealing, and usage are engaged with the necessary empowerment to transition away from drugs, steering them toward a more productive and meaningful life. Simultaneously, from a preventive standpoint, the strategy presents sustainable licit alternative livelihoods, deterring vulnerable individuals, groups, and communities from engaging in illicit drug activities.

However, the effectiveness of these drug prevention strategies can only reach their maximum potential if they are implemented at the grassroots level. The swift establishment of the State Drug Control Committee is imperative across all states. The First Ladies leading these committees are entrusted with a pivotal role, collaborating with relevant stakeholders to actively engage communities in preventive efforts, thereby striving for a drug-free society.

Consequently, it can be affirmed that the success of the overall drug intervention programs relies on the commitment to grassroots implementation. State Governors’ Spouses, taking charge of the State Drug Control Committees, ought to ensure the proper execution of preventive efforts upon their return to their respective states. Collaboration with relevant stakeholders, education campaigns, and community involvement should be prioritized for impactful results. Furthermore, recognizing the existing gap in treatment facilities, there is a pressing need for the establishment of more treatment centers to address the disproportionate ratio of drug users to available facilities, ensuring comprehensive care and support for those affected by substance abuse. This multifaceted approach is pivotal for a sustained and effective battle against the scourge of drug abuse in Nigeria.