Drug Abuse: NGO advises students to be change agents for drug free society

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The War Against Self Destruction (WASD), an NGO, has tasked students on the need to be change agents to propagate a drug free society.



The Team Leader of WASD, Mr Ojong Ogar, made the call in Maraba on Friday at an event to commemorate the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is usually commemorated on June 26 as stipulated by the United Nations in her charter since 1986.



The event was in collaboration with SAA Adamu Save De Future International Initiative.



Ogar said that the organisation targeted secondary school students to make them ambassadors to champion the cause of drug abuse and illicit trafficking among the youths.



According to him, the war of drug abuse has become a general war which has brought all and sundry together seeking the best way to bring it to a zero tolerance level.



“The ills have destroyed uncounted lives especially that of the youths who today seem to be the most vulnerable age bracket.



“The country has suffered so much loss of lives, property and dignity due to the involvement of well meaning Nigerians abusing and trafficking drugs.



“The only way we can stay off drug abuse or even its illicit trafficking is when we have been able to give ourselves a true definition of who we are and which will require building of positive self image through pre-defination of self esteem,” he said.



He called on the students and all Nigerians to join forces to fight the menace to a standstill.



Also, the Chief Executive Officer of Fata Super System Limited, Dr Aliu Fatai, who expressed concern about the ASUU strike, said the disrupted timeline had left students sourcing for ways to cope with pressure thereby resulting to drug abuse.



Fatai, who was represented by the Manager of the organisation, Mr Taofeek Fatai, said that the onus lied on the youths to say no to pressure and challenges of the society capable of luring them into drug.



“It is no secret that drug abuse is highly prevalent among a particular demographic-the YOUTHS, in a fast paced world, constantly evolving, competitive,

unforgiving and brutal and we are constantly playing catch up and juggling the demands of meeting up.



“The anxiety levels of youths today is the same as that of psychiatric patients.



“Everybody is anxious. The need to make it in life, the need to not be a failure, the need to not be a disappointment, the need to succeed are all reasons why youths engages in drug,” he said.



Also, a Teacher from the Paris Africana International School, Mr Benjamin Wamunuko, called on the teachers, parents and the government to be alive to the responsibility of ensuring that the society was free from drug.



Wamunuko tasked governments to collaborate with private organisations to create awareness in schools across the country, saying that doing this would step the tide of drug abuse and trafficking in the country.



NAN reports that participating schools included the Kings International College, Epitome Model Islamic School, St. Augustine Secondary School and Paris Africana International School. (NAN)

