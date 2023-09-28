Drug abuse kills dreams, NDLEA warns Ogun students

By Abiodun Lawal

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has cautioned primary and secondary school students in Ogun State to abstain from drug abuse as it kills dreams and can destroy their future.

Mrs Ibibia Odili, the Ogun State Commander of the NDLEA, stated this on Thursday in Abeokuta, at a programme organised for students by the Lola Cater For The Needy Foundation.

Odili, represented by Eucharia Ekwu, Deputy State Commander, explained that it was crucial for the students, regardless of age, to understand the potential dangers that illicit substances pose, saying it kills dreams.

She told the students that illicit drugs could have devastating effects on their health, education, and future.

The NDLEA state commander noted that drug abuse could lead to serious physical and mental health issues, saying it could impair ability to focus in school and academic performance.

“Drugs can harm your relationships with friends and family, and they can lead to involvement in criminal activities.

“By staying away from drugs and making responsible choices, you are safeguarding your health, your education, and your potential for a bright future,” she said.

Odili urged the students to remain focused, maintain good attitude and always aim at achieving goals.

“Pay attention to areas such as goal setting and decision making. Be deliberate about your choices, just as you would choose the right cab to take you to your desired destination,” she said.

She added that children remained the foundation on which the future of the country is built, and commended the organisers of the event for coming to the state.

In his remarks, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, the Special Adviser on Education to Gov. Dapo Abiodun , noted that the state government was doing everything possible to eradicate illicit drug use among school students .

Arigbabu, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Abosede Ogunleye, commended the organisers of the event, saying it was important to inculcate morals in children.

He noted that the state government would continue to support programmes that would bring development to the education sector in the state.

Mrs Ololade Ogunnubi, the Founder of ‘Lola Cater For The Needy Foundation’, said that the foundation was a social development organisation that focuses on improving socioeconomic status of the society.

Ogunnubi noted that the education convergence focused on competitions, various social topics like sex education, gender-based violence, drug abuse and others.

She appealed to governments at all levels to ensure that out-of-school children were reduced, saying that there is the need for inclusive education for a better society. (NAN)

