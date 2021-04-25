The Kano State Hisbah Board and the Nigeria Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have agreed to collaborate to make Kano a drug-free state.

Mr Lawan Ibrahim, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Hisbah Board, said this in a press statement he signed and released on Saturday in Kano.

The statement said that the State Commandant of the NDLEA, Malam Isa Muhammad, disclosed this during his maiden tour of Hisbah Board in Sharada quarters.

“We need to fight against illegal sales, possession or consumption of intoxicating substances, dangerous drugs and allied items in the society,” it said.

The statement said that Muhammed expressed satisfaction with the level of performance of Hisbah corps.

He added that based on the track records available to his office, the Board had played commendable roles in the fight against intoxicating substances in state.

Earlier, the Commander-General, Hisbah Board, Dr. Harun Ibn-Sina, said the organization will continue working and maintaining all cordial relationship with the Agency.

He urged the newly-posted Commandant to use his wealth of experience and help reduce consumption of dangerous drugs and intoxicating substances within the state. (NAN)

