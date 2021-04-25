Drug Abuse: Hisbah, NDLEA collaborate to make Kano a drug free state

April 25, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Project 0



The State Hisbah Board and the Nigeria Drugs Law Enforcement Agency () have agreed to collaborate to make a drug-free state.

Mr Lawan Ibrahim, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Hisbah Board, said this in a press he signed and released on Saturday in .

The said that the State of the , Malam Isa Muhammad, disclosed this during his maiden tour of Hisbah Board in Sharada quarters.

“We need to fight against sales, possession consumption of intoxicating substances, dangerous drugs and allied items in the ,” it said.

The said that Muhammed expressed satisfaction with the level of performance of Hisbah corps.

He added that based on the track records available to his office, the Board had played commendable roles in the fight against intoxicating substances in state.

Earlier, the Commander-General, Hisbah Board, Dr. Harun Ibn-Sina, said the organization will continue working and maintaining all cordial relationship with the Agency.

He urged the newly-posted to use his wealth of experience and help reduce consumption of dangerous drugs and intoxicating substances within the state. (NAN)

No tags for this post.