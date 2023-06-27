Drug Abuse: CSO seeks robust masterplan for youth engagement

By Aderogba George

The International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) has called for a robust masterplan for youth engagement in the fight against drug abuse in the country.

IAWPA, is an International Civil Society Organisation operating as a non-profit making entity with a global mandate to promote peace and appoints Credible Personalities whose lifestyles are ancored in promoting Peace as Eminent Peace Ambassadors across the 193 member states of the United Nations.

Amb. Emmanuel Nkweke, the spoksperson of the association, made the call at a one-day workshop and award of ”peace ambassadors” to some deserving Nigerians in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was organised to celebrate the United Nations International Day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking, which is being celebrated annually on June 26.

He said there is need to promote a drug-free society

.

”The Federal, State and Local Governments need to develop a robust plan that will promote a drug-free society and reduce illicit trafficking.

“We must draw a masterplan to engage the youth from the grassroot. You cannot curb the issue of drug without providing employment.

”If youths are occupied, the issue of drug abuse will vanish. We must create an enabling environment for proper productivity and that is the part of the advocacy this association is talking about,” he said.

Nkweke said the objective of IAWPA, an association which he said had been in Nigeria since 2019 and other African countries was to promote global peace.

In his remarks, Amb. Chidi Ehiriodo, International Director of IAWPA said that stigmatisation and discrimination against drug abusers must be stopped/

Ehiriodo, who noted that most people who engaged in drug abuse did not start it intentionally, said that some started it as a result of depression, bad company and bad parenting.

Mr Haruna Braimoh, Media Directorate, UN International Peace Commission, Nigeria Mission Office, stated that there was need for Nigerians to promote peace in their immediate environment.

Braimoh called for fairness and equity, adding that without both there would be no peace, and things may not work in the society.

Also Prince Bamidele Obaitan, Former Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism in Diaspora Affairs, Edo said the whole idea behind the award which he received was to promote peace in his environment.

According to him, no individual or foreigner will like to invest in an environment where peace does not exist, and that Nigerians must work to overcome that.

Mr Chuks Akamadu, President of the Centre for Ethical Rebirth Among Nigerian Youths (CERANY), called on parents to take the issue of parenting serious to prevent their children from indulging in drugx.

Akamadu blamed traditional institutions and religious leaders for not doing enough to discouraged the youths from indulging in drug intake.

NAN also reports that some prominent Nigerians were given awards of eminent peace ambassador by IAWPA for promoting peace in their communities, as well as appointment to be members of the association. (NAN)

