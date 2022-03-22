DRTS urges dispatch riders to obey traffic rules in FCT

By Kelechi Ogunleye

The Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), Abuja, has called on dispatch riders to obey road traffic rules and regulations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to prevent crashes.

This is contained in a statement by the DRTS Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Kalu Emetu on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to the PPRO, the newly appointed DRTS Director, Mr Abdul-Lateef Bello, made the call when he paid an engagement visit to a commercial motorcycle park at Lugbe, FCT.

The director warned the riders to obey traffic regulations or face total ban at satellite areas in the territory.

“Government will not fail to take action when motorcyclists, tricycles and motorists fail to obey the laws of the land.

“Government will be forced to enforce a ban when they insist on riding or driving against the traffic, thereby endangering their lives and that of others,” he said.

Bello said the DRTS management, in collaboration with important transport stakeholders, planned to tackle the misconduct of dispatch riders and commercial motorcyclists.

He said government did not intend to inflict hardship on citizens by introducing strict road rules but was concerned about their safety. (NAN)

