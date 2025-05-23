DRTS to prosecute motorists driving against traffic, red lights violation

The Transportation Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has threatened to prosecute motorists driving against traffic and those beating red light.

By Philip Yatai

The Director, Directorate of Road Traffic Service (DRTS), Abdulateef Bello, gave the warning in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

Bello said the transportation secretariat was deeply concerned about the high rate of motorists driving against traffic and beating red lights in the FCT.

He explained that these offenses attract fines under the FCT Road Transport Regulations 2023: Regulation 18, Nos. 172–173.

The director warned that from now on, anyone caught violating these rules would have their vehicles impounded and be prosecuted before a Mobile Court.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)