DRTS denies issuing insurance documents to motorists in FCT

By Yahaya Isah

The Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), FCT, has denied issuing insurance documents to motorists in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Head, Public Relations and Enlightenment, DRTS, Mr Kalu Emetu, made the denial in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

The development followed the belief in some quarters that the service had the responsibility of issuing insurance documents to motorists in the FCT.

Emetu explained that DRTS responsibility was to ensure that motorists drive with at least a third party insurance cover as provided by law.

He said that issuance of insurance documents was not part of DRTS responsibilities, adding that it would only be overzealousness on the part of any personnel to declare what he or she does not issue as fake.

“Of course, we are aware that it is common among security personnel, but we encourage the motoring public to report such infraction to the office.

“And by doing so, the directorate will be able to resolve the issue and the officer will be shown his or her limits.

“On the other hand, motorists should know those who they transact business with.

“The person who assisted him or her to have or renew the vehicle document should be called to explain the insurance office that gave him or her the document that is being declared as fake.”

He explained further that the insurance companies usually come to the DRTS office knowing that motorists would patronise them in the course of renewing their vehicle particulars.

“You will see them loitering around in our office; that is what they do. They know that motorists come to us to renew their papers

“And they know that the basic requirement for them to be able to drive on the road is for them to have at least a third party insurance.

“So, when they come around us, our personnel usually call them to bring insurance documents to motorists who come to renew their papers. They will subsequently print them and handover to the VIO personnel to issue it to them.

“However, the motorists are also at liberty to go to the insurance companies by themselves to get their insurance document without having anything to do with the DRTS officials.

“So, there’s no official attachment or partnership with the insurance companies. The DRTS is just merely rendering assistance.

“Therefore, any personnel who calls on any insurance company for insurance cover does not mean he or she is the person that issued the document.

“So, the personnel are just telling the insurance company that Mr A or Mr B needs insurance cover and that they should provide it for him or her.”

He urged FCT residents to explore the online option to renew their vehicle document using www.drtsselfservice.org.ng.

Emetu added that using online to register or renew vehicle particulars would go a long way in eliminating human interference.

“The suspicion that DRTS personnel have manipulated the system in their favour will not be there.

“If you must use the officers, use somebody you know very well to handle it for you.”

Emetu assured that the present management of the directorate was poised to serve Nigerians better with utmost sincerity of purpose,” he said. (NAN)