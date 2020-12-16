Driving on opposite lane banned on Kaduna-Abuja Road -Official

The Kaduna State Government has warned drivers plying Kaduna-Abuja Road to desist from driving against the direction of traffic with immediate effect.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs said in a statement that any driver found violating this directive will be arrested and immediately prosecuted.

The decision follows extensive review of the danger of this practice, and how it has led to accidents and loss of lives due to panic by motorists.

Criminals also take advantage of the menace to rob motorists of their valuables and easily aid banditry.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai who was briefed on the development authorized security agencies to enforce the ban, arrest violators and hand them over to the police for appropriate sanctions.

The Government of Kaduna State by this notice, warned drivers plying the Kaduna-Abuja road to desist driving against the direction of traffic or face stiff penalties.