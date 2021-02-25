Driver who knocked down police officer in viral video arrested

The Police Command, Lagos State has arrested one Sunday Okodo, 38, of Alose close, Bony crescent, Apapa, who knocked down a police officer from the bridge while resisting arrest.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi made the disclosure in a statement signed in Lagos on Thursday.

Adejobi said that Okodo knocked down Insp. David Zapania in an attempt to escape while he was stopped for driving against traffic along International Airport road.