Driver jailed 5 months for impersonation

By Zainab Oyekan

An upper Area Court, sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos, Plateau, on Thursday sentenced a 30-year-old driver, Dachung Adamu, to months’ imprisonment for impersonation.

The Judge, Lawal Suleiman, who sentenced the convict after he pleaded guilty the offence, did not give him any option of fine.

He said the judgement would serve as a deterrent those who would want indulge in such criminal acts.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Monday Dabit, told the court that the case was reported at the ‘A’ Division on Feb. 13 by a police patrol team led by Asp. Philip Bawa.

The prosecutor said the convict was caught with and police camouflage posing as personnel.

Dabit said the offence was contrary to 141 of the penal code. (NAN) 

