Driver in court over alleged theft of employer’s N7m Jeep

A 34-year-old driver, Festus Sunday, who allegedly ran away with his employer’s Hilux Jeep worth N7 million, on Monday, appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Sunday, who lives at No. 2, Olaside Close, Onigbongbo, Maryland in Ikeja is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Sgt Kenrich Nomayo, alleged that the defendant stole the white Hilux Jeep with registration number EPE397XM, the property of the complainant, Hammakopp Construction Ltd.