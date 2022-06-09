Driver in court for reckless driving

A 56-year-old driver, Fatai Adamu, was docked on Thursday in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, for alleged reckless driving and causing serious injury to a man.

The police docked Adamu, whose address is unknown, on a charge of reckless driving.

The prosecutor, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on May 15, at 7.30 a.m., at Mangoro, Ashade, Old Agege Motor Road, Agege, Lagos.

“The defendant drove a Toyota Camry car with registration number APP 215 EU, in a reckless manner and hit one Joshua Etop, which caused severe head and bodily injuries to him.

“The defendant drove the car in a dangerous manner on the highway, without consideration to other road users,” Ajayi said.

According to the prosecutor, the offence is punishable under Section 51(1) 27 of Road Traffic Law Acts of Lagos State, 2012.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Ejiro Kubeinje, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000, with two sureties in like sum.

Kubeinje adjourned the case until June 21, for hearing. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

