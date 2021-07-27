Driver in court for allegedly swindling neighbour of N51,000

A 33-year-old driver, Job Obed on Tuesday appeared in a Wuse Zone Six Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja for allegedly swindling neighbour of N51,000.

The police charged Obed who resides in Lugbe, Abuja with breach of trust and cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, Peter Ejike, told the court that the complainant, Christiana Osita, of the same address, reported the matter at the TradeMore Estate Police Station on May 15.

Ejike said that the defendant collected the sum of N51,000 from the complainant with the promise that he was going to supply her cassava flakes (garri) and yam.

He further alleged that the defendant never supplied the said items after six week and every effort for him to return the complainant’s money did not yield any result.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of section 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Abdulmajid Onyangi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with one reasonable surety in like sum.

He adjourned the matter until Aug.18, for hearing. (NAN)

