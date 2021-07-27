Driver in court for allegedly swindling neighbour of N51,000

A 33-year-old driver, Job Obed on Tuesday appeared in a  Wuse Zone Six Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly swindling neighbour of N51,000.

police charged Obed who resides in Lugbe, with breach of trust and cheating.

Prosecution Counsel, Peter Ejike, told court that complainant,  Christiana  Osita, of the same ,  reported the matter at the TradeMore Estate on May 15.

Ejike said that defendant collected sum of N51,000 from complainant with the that was going supply her cassava flakes (garri) and yam.

further alleged that the defendant never supplied the said items after six week and every for him return the complainant’s money did not yield any result.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of section 312 and 322  of the Penal Code.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty the charge.

Magistrate  Abdulmajid Onyangi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with one reasonable surety in like sum.

adjourned the matter until Aug.18, for hearing. (NAN)

