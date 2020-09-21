Driver in court for allegedly stealing N2m truck

A truck driver, Akeem Muraino, on Monday, appeared at an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing his employer’s truck worth N2 million.

Muraino, 42, whose house address was not given, is being tried for stealing.

The prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 13 at 8.00 a.m. at Gowon Estate, Alimosho, Lagos State.

Emuerhi said that the defendant was an employee of the complainant, Mr Saka Lukmon.