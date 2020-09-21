Driver in court for allegedly stealing N2m truck

A truck driver, Akeem Muraino, on Monday, appeared at an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing his employer’s truck worth N2 million.
Muraino, 42, whose house address was not given, is being tried for stealing.
The prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 13 at 8.00 a.m. at Gowon Estate, Alimosho, Lagos State.
Emuerhi said that the defendant was an employee of the complainant, Mr Saka Lukmon.
He said the defendant, who absconded with the truck, was apprehended by the Police.
He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates a seven-year jail term for the offence.
The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.
The Chief Magistrate, Mr J. A. Adegun, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.
Adegun adjourned the case until Oct. 22, for hearing. (NAN)
