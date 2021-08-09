Driver docked for allegedly stealing van worth N19m

A 48-year-old driver, Gabriel Ojeaga, who allegedly stole a hilux pickup van worth N19 million on Monday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged Ojeaga, whose address was not provided, with a conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Benson Emuerhi, said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Emuerhi told the court that Ojeaga and other persons, at large, committed the offence on July 19, at No. 22, Aina St., Shogunle in Oshodi, Lagos State.

He alleged that the defendant stole a hilux pickup van with registration number AKD 549 DA belonging to RCCG Holy Ghost Congress.

He said that Ojeaga was asked to deliver some goods and he disappeared with the van and it was discovered that he was the mastermind of the theft.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Section 287 stipulates three years’ imprisonment for theft.

Ojeaga pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate J. A. Adegun admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adegun adjourned the case until Aug. 18, for mention (NAN)

