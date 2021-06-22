Driver docked for allegedly stealing poultry equipment worth N50m

A 39-year-old driver, Mutairu Adesiyan, on Tuesday appeared in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, for allegedly stealing poultry farm equipment worth N50 million.The police charged Adesiyan, whose address was given with two counts of conspiracy and theft.The prosecution counsel, ASP Sunday Fatola, told the court that Adesiyan, who was a driver at Mister Farms, Elere village, Ido, Ibadan, committed the offence on Feb. 27, at about 8 a.m.Fatola said the defendant stole two storage tanks, six bowls, a 20-litre drum, cooling fan, feed troughs, water trough, buckets and boots valued at N50 million.

He said that the stolen property belongs to the defendant’s employer, Maxwell Omeke.He said policemen attached to the Ido Divisional Anti-Crime patrol intercepted a mini lorry with registration number MAP 281 YY conveying the farm equipment driving by the defendant.Fatola said the defendant moved the equipment out of the farm without the knowledge of Omeke and with intention to sell them.He said the offences contravened the provisions of sections 390(9) and 516 of the Criminal Code of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.Magistrate Munirat Giwa- Babalola admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N2 million, with two sureties in like sum.Babalola adjourned the matter untill June 28, for mention. (NAN)

