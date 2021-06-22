Driver docked for allegedly stealing poultry equipment worth N50m

June 22, 2021 Favour Lashem Judiciary, News, Project 0



A 39-year-old driver, Mutairu Adesiyan, on Tuesday appeared in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, for allegedly stealing farm equipment worth N50 million.The police charged Adesiyan,  whose address was given with two counts of conspiracy and .The prosecution counsel, ASP Sunday Fatola, told the court that Adesiyan, was a driver at Mister Farms, Elere village, Ido, Ibadan, committed the offence on Feb. 27, at about 8 a.m.Fatola said the defendant stole two storage tanks, six bowls, a 20-litre drum, cooling fan, feed troughs, water trough, buckets and boots valued at N50 million.

He said that the stolen property belongs to the defendant’s employer, Maxwell Omeke.He said attached to the Ido Divisional Anti-Crime patrol intercepted a mini lorry with registration number MAP 281 YY conveying the farm equipment driving by the defendant.Fatola said the defendant moved the equipment out of the farm the knowledge of Omeke and with intention to sell them.He said the offences contravened the provisions of sections 390(9) and 516 of the Criminal Code of Oyo , 2000.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.Magistrate Munirat Giwa- Babalola admitted the defendant to in the sum of N2 million, with two sureties in like sum.Babalola adjourned the matter untill June 28, for mention. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,