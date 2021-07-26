Driver docked for allegedly stealing 4,000 pieces of blocks

A 23-year-old driver, Ikenna Oha, on Monday appeared in Chief Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, for allegedly stealing 4,000 blocks worth N920,000.

The police charged Oha, who lives in Dagiri Gwagwalada, Abuja with three counts of criminal conspiracy, trespass and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sunday Nyako, told the court that the complainant, Eje Ogbu, reported the matter at the police station on May 13.

Nyako said that the defendant between January and May 2021 an one ”Samuel”, now at large and trespassed into the complainant’s building site located in Hajj Camp Gwagwalada and stole the blocks.

He said the defendant used his pick-up van with reg. no DY 907 ABC to remove the 4,000 pieces of nine-inch blocks.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97, 342 and 287 of the Penal Code.

A businessman, Godwin Onogwu, he said has been charged with receiving the stolen blocks.

The defendant, however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Chief Magistrate Aliyu Shafa admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum.

He said that the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court and must provide means of identification to the court.

Shafa adjourned the case until Aug. 11 for hearing. (NAN)

