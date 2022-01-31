Driver docked for allegedly impersonating NAF officer

A 35-year-old man, Abdulsalam Isiaka, was, on Tuesday, arraigned before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly impersonating a Nigerian Air Force officer.

The defendant, who resides in Agege area of Lagos, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, impersonating a member of armed forces and unlawfully wearing armed forces uniform.

He however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Police Prosecutor, SP Thomas Nurudeen, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Dec. 16, 2021, at Agege motor road, Maboju area of Lagos.

He said that the defendant was a civilian driver at the NAF Base, Ikeja before he was relieved of his duty.

Nurudeen said the defendant was arrested, dressed in the full woodland air force military attire, with a badge and an identification card for the rank of Lance Corporal.

He added that it was a naval officer who noticed that the defendant was not a genuine officer and arrested him on the spot.

Nurudeen further stated that the identification card found on the defendant was a genuine one which he had been using to claim legitimacy but could not explain how he got it.

According to him, the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 411, 77(a) and 79(a) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Peter Nwaka, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000, with two sureties in like sum.

He ordered that both sureties must be residing within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed, with evidence of tax payments to Lagos government.

Nwaka further said that the sureties must have their addresses verified by the court.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till April 11, for mention. (NAN)

