Driver docked for allegedly damaging signal pole in Lagos

August 9, 2021 Favour Lashem Judiciary, News



A 28-year-old driver, Sunday Okoliko, on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly damaging a signal pole N107,000 in Oshodi area Lagos State.

Okoliko, is a driver with Fave Pure Water Company, Lagos is also being tried for N36,000 belonging to his employer.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Kenrich Nomayo, alleged the defendant on July, 27 at 4.00 p.m. drove recklessly and willfully damaged a signal pole belonging to Stephen Toba Landlords Association in Oshodi.

Nomayo also told the court the defendant, when arrested, could not account for the sum N36,000, belonging to his employer, Fave Pure Water Company.

The prosecutor said the offences violated Sections 287(7) and 351(d) the Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Elizabeth Adeola, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adeola ordered the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State .

The magistrate adjourned the case until Sept. 1 for mention. ()

