Driver docked for allegedly damaging signal pole in Lagos

A 28-year-old driver, Sunday Okoliko, on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly damaging a signal pole worth N107,000 in Oshodi area of Lagos State.

Okoliko, who is a driver with Fave Pure Water Company, Lagos is also being tried for allegedly stealing N36,000 belonging to his employer.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Kenrich Nomayo, alleged that the defendant on July, 27 at 4.00 p.m. drove recklessly and willfully damaged a signal pole belonging to Stephen Toba Landlords Association in Oshodi.

Nomayo also told the court that the defendant, when arrested, could not account for the sum of N36,000, belonging to his employer, Fave Pure Water Company.

The prosecutor said the offences violated Sections 287(7) and 351(d) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Elizabeth Adeola, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adeola ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Sept. 1 for mention. (NAN)

