Driver docked for allegedly damaging N1.9m vehicle engine

A 37-year-old driver, Emmanuel Okolie, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, charged with damaging a bus engine valued at N1.9 million.

Okolie, a resident of College Road, Ogba, Lagos State, is being tried for damage and stealing.

The defendant allegedly committed the offences on Dec. 20, 2021, on Ijaiye Road, Lagos State, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Clifford Ogu, told the court.

He said that the defendant maliciously damaged a Toyota Hiace commercial bus engine, valued at N1.9 million, property of Godstand Transport and Logistics.

“The defendant willfully damaged the bus by pouring salt inside the engine, which caused an engine knock.”

Ogu noted that the defendant also stole the complainant’s N80,000.

“The defendant, who was sent to drop passengers in Owerri, refused to remit the money for that day.

“The case was reported, leading to the arrest of the defendant,” the prosecutor said.

According to him, the alleged offences contravene Sections 287(7) and 350 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287(7) prescribes seven years’ jail term for stealing from an employer while Section 350 attracts two years for damage.

Following his not guilty plea, the Magistrate, Mrs S. K. Matepo, released the defendant on bail of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Matepo said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and must show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate fixed further hearing in the case for March 1. (NAN)

