Driver docked for allegedly assaulting FRSC personnel

By Glory Abuh-Adejoh

A taxi driver, Abdulhamid Gabawa was on Monday arraigned in a Kado Grade I Area Court, Abuja for allegedly assaulting a Federal Road Safety Corps ( FRSC) personnel.

Gabawa of Gwako, Gwagwalada, Abuja is charged with criminal force, assault and causing hurt.

The Prosecution Counsel, Stanley Nwafoaku, told the court that the matter was reported at the Life Camp Police Station by the complainant, Abel Daniel on April 15.

Nwafoaku said that the officer was on routine patrol on the same date with his colleagues between Life Camp junction and Jabi, the defendant beat the traffic light.

The prosecutor added the defendant was directed to stop, but he refused and increased his speed and they had to turn back when they could not get him to stop only for them to later discover that he chased after their patrol vehicle the complainant was driving.

He further alleged that when the defendant caught up with them, he attempted to forcefully dragged the vehicle key from the ignition while the complainant was on the driver’s seat.

The prosecutor stated that in the process, the defendant injured the complainant on his face.

The offence, he said, contravened the provision of sections 265 and 351 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The judge, Malam Muhammed Wakili , admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N2 million and a surety in like sum.

He directed that the surety must provide a passport photograph, any valid means of identification and a BVN printout from his bank.

Wakili also adjourned the matter until Aug 24, for hearing (NAN)

