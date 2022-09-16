Driver docked for alleged reckless driving, manslaughter 

By Olaitan Idris

A 21-year-old driver, Shola Yusuf, who allegedly drove in a reckless manner and killed a pedestrian, on Friday appeared before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

The police charged Yusuf, whose address was not provided, with four counts bordering on reckless driving and manslaughter.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 20 at Odo-Olowu Wharehouse Bus/Stop, Ijeshatedo Surulere.

Ekhueorohan said that the defendant recklessly drove a tricycle with registration number: EPE 588 QK against oncoming traffic and caused the death Mr Lukman Alabi.

He said that Alabi was rushed to the hospital after the accident and was later confirmed dead.

Ekhueorohan said that the defendant also drove the tricycle without a valid driver’s license and the tricycle documents to show that it belonged to him.

Ekhueorohan said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 5, 12, 51(2), and 52, of the Road Traffic Law of Lagos State, 2012.

The Magistrate, Mrs M. I. Dan-Oni, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Dan-Oni, adjourned the case until Oct. 7 for mention. (NAN)

