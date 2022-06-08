Driver docked for alleged reckless driving, damaging N7m property

A truck driver, Isah Yakubu, who allegedly drove recklessly and crashed into to three shops at Dugbe, on Wednesday, was hauled before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan.

Yakubu, 47, whose residential address was not provided, was charged with reckless and dangerous driving and causing damages to property to the tune of N7, 990, 950.

The Prosecutor, ASP Sikiru Ibrahim told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 3, at about 5:30p.m., at Ekotedo, Dugbe, Ibadan.

Ibrahim alleged that Yakubu drove on the public highway, having no regards to all other road users, thereby losing control of the truck and crashing into a block of shops at the ever busy Dugbe commercial area.

He said that the defendant crashed into three shops selling electronics, computers and accessories belonging to Messrs Oloko Sogo, Lucky Williams and Mrs Mary Amah, causing them to lose valuable goods .

Other items damaged by the defendant, Ibrahim said included four electric poles worth N2, 740, 000, belonging to Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company and a perimeter fence worth N200, 000, belonging to one Mrs Florence Williams.

The prosecutor said that the total value of the properties lost following the crash was estimated at over N7million

According to him, the offences contravened Section 18 of the Road Traffic Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs S. A. Adesina granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1.5 million and two sureties in like sum, of which one of them must be a blood relation.

She adjourned the case until July 28, for hearing. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

