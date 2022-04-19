Driver docked for alleged manslaughter

By Raji Rasak

A 46-year-old driver, Stanley Emedoh, on Tuesday appeared in a Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for alleged reckless driving that led to the death of a 30-year-old man, Friday Ogbatue.

The police charged Emedoh, whose address is unknown, with two-count charge of reckless driving and manslaughter.

The Prosecution Counsel, Asp Akpan Nko, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offences on April 8, at about 4.25 p.m. at Exit gate, Trade Fair Complex, Lagos.

He said the defendant, being the driver in charge of Ford Busy with Registration number LND 713 XX, drove in a reckless manner which caused the death of one Friday Ogbatue.

“The defendant drove on highway without reasonable consideration for other road users.

“The offences contravene the provisions of Section 18 and 20 of Road Traffic Law Acts of Lagos State, 2012,” he said.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Fadahunsi Adefioye, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Abdullahi adjourned the case until May 31, for hearing. (NAN)

