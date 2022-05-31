Driver, conductor docked for allegedly stealing tablets, toys

A driver and conductor were on Tuesday docked in a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly stealing children’s tablets and toys.

The police charged Sunday Odo; 35 and Onuoha Emeka; 21 with conspiracy and theft.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on May 13 at Eddyson Alafia Orile Iganmu, Surulere lagos.

He said the defendants who were given a parcel in a car park, by a housewife, Mrs Ogechi Obuladike to deliver, took possession of the package and failed to deliver.

Ekhueorohan said the contravenes the provisions of sections 287 (a) (b) and 416 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs M.I. Dan-Oni, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two responsible sureties in like sum.

She held that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until June 10 for substantive trial. (NAN)

