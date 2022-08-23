Driver bags 8 months imprisonment for injuring neighbour

By Glory Abuh-Adejoh

A Kado Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja on Tuesday sentenced a 26-year-old driver, Mannaser Apir to eight months imprisonment for injuring his neighbour in both ears.

The convict who resides in Daki Biyu, Jabi, Abuja pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of criminal force and assault.

He also pleaded to the court to temper justice with mercy.

The judge, Mohammed Wakili therefore, sentenced him to eight months imprisonment for both charges.

The court, howeve, gave the convict an option of N16,000.

Earlier, the prosecutor Ferdinand Orji, told the court that the complainant Emmanuel Nyankyume of the same address reported the matter at the Life Camp Divisional Police Headquarters on Aug.17.

Orji in addition said that on Aug.16, at about 8 p.m. while the complainant was in his room, Apir went to his room and an argument ensued.

The prosecutor said that in the process, the convict slapped the complainant three times on the face and he had to be rushed to Gwarinpa General Hospital.

He further said that during police investigation, it was discovered at the said hospital that the complainant had sustained internal injury in both ears that required medical attention.

According to Orji, the offence contravenes the provision of Sections 263 and 265 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

