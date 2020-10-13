Driver bags 1 year imprisonment for stealing 6 cars

A Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, on Tuesday sentenced a driver, Adeoye Olayemi, to one year imprisonment for stealing six cars.

The police charged Olayemi who is from Kabba Odolu village, Kogi, with one count of theft.

Magistrate Yusuf Ibrahim sentenced Olayemi, after he pleaded guilty and begged for leniency.

Ibrahim sentenced the convict without an option to pay a fine.

He said the punishment would serve as a deterrent to anyone planning to trail that part in the future.

The defence counsel, Owobu Godday, pleaded with the court to tamper justice with mercy and be more liberal in his sentencing.