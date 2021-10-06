Driver arraigned for allegedly stealing Guinness Stout worth N6m

October 6, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



A  driver with  Guinness Nig. Ltd., Sodiq Ganiyu, on appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court allegedly stealing 20 pallets of stout worth six million Naira.

The police charged 34-year-old Ganiyu with conspiracy, theft and breach of the peace.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP Racheal Williams, told the court Ganiyu, a resident of 28, Agbowo St., Isokan, Ogun, committed the offences on Sept. 12 at 1 Akanni Dorathy St., Ikeja.

She said Ganiyu was instructed  to deliver the goods to a but  diverted them, in connivance with others at large.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 168, 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr T. O. Fashanu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Fashanu adjourned the case until Oct. 27 mention. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,