Driver, apprentice docked for allegedly stealing 15 BRT tyres

A 62- year old , Habeeb Haruwa, and his apprentice, Nuru Aliu, 26, on Monday, appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court, for stealing 15 new BRT tyres worth N750,000.

The defendants, whose house addresses were not given, are charged with  conspiracy and theft.

The Counsel, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendants and , now at committed the offence sometime in June, at Alausa, Ikeja.

Emuerhi alleged  that the defendants also stole a car battery worth N35,000 property of the complainant, Laralek Ultimate Nigeria Limited.

He told the court that the offence contravened  the provisions of sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The defendants pleaded not guilty.

Chief Magistrate J.A. Adegun admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100, 000, each with surety each in like sum.

He adjourned the case untill July 26, for further hearing. ()

