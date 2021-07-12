Driver, apprentice docked for allegedly stealing 15 BRT tyres

A 62- year old driver, Habeeb Haruwa, and his apprentice, Nuru Aliu, 26, on Monday, appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court, for allegedly stealing 15 new BRT tyres worth N750,000.

The defendants, whose house addresses were not given, are charged with conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendants and some persons, now at large committed the offence sometime in June, at Alausa, Ikeja.

Emuerhi alleged that the defendants also stole a car battery worth N35,000 property of the complainant, Laralek Ultimate Nigeria Limited.

He told the court that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The defendants pleaded not guilty.

Chief Magistrate J.A. Adegun admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100, 000, each with one surety each in like sum.

He adjourned the case untill July 26, for further hearing. (NAN)

