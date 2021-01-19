Driver, 42, in court for allegedly driving against traffic in Ogun

A 42-year-old driver, Lukman Olanrewaju, who drove his vehicle against traffic thereby knocking down a pedestrian, was on Tuesday arraigned at an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun.

Olanrewaju, whose address was not provided, is facing a three-count of causing grievous bodily harm, reckless driving and driving against traffic.

The prosecutor, Insp Abdulkareem Mustapha, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Oct. 8, 2020, at 6.15 p.m., Ilo-awela, Toll-gate area, Ota.