Driver, 42, in court for allegedly driving against traffic in Ogun

A 42-year-old driver, Lukman Olanrewaju, who drove his vehicle against traffic thereby knocking down a pedestrian, was on Tuesday arraigned at an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun.
Olanrewaju, whose address was not provided, is facing a three-count of causing grievous bodily harm, reckless driving and driving against traffic.
The prosecutor, Insp Abdulkareem Mustapha, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Oct. 8, 2020, at 6.15 p.m., Ilo-awela, Toll-gate area, Ota.
He said the defendant, a driver of a Toyota Coaster bus with registration number KTU 163 XW, drove the vehicle in a reckless and dangerous manner by taking one way.
Mustapha said that the defendant knocked down one Concept Zoumasso in the process of driving against traffic.
The offence, he said, contravened Sections 6(1), 6(2) and 17 of the Federal Highway Act, Cap 135, Revised Laws of Federation, 2006.
The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the offences.
The Chief Magistrate, Mr O.L Oke, granted the defendant bail in sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.
Oke ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.
The case was adjourned until Jan. 26 for further hearing.(NAN)
Leave a Reply