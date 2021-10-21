Driver, 35, docked over alleged N4.42m theft from employer

October 21, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



A 35-year- driver, Boniface Onwukwe, was on Thursday brought before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, for allegedly N4.42 million from his employer and forging  its stamp.

Onwukwe, a resident of the Ikotun, Lagos State, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, and forgery.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp. Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Sept. 10, at Eric Moore area of Surulere, Lagos State.

According to Olaluwoye, the defendant, a driver for Ominibiz Nig. Ltd.,  illegally sold the company’s goods worth   N4, 427, 598.

She said that the defendant also forged the company’s stamp and conspired with another driver,  still at large, to stamp the goods.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 287(7), 363(1) and 411 of the Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287(7) provides for seven years’ imprisonment for from one’s employer.

Section 365 (1) prescribes a three-year jail term for forgery, while Section 411 provides for two years’ imprisonment for conspiracy.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs L.Y. Balogun, admitted the defendant to  in the sum of N500, 000  with two  sureties in like sum.

She directed that each of the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, be gainfully and have  evidence of tax payment to Lagos State Government.

Balogun adjourned the case until Nov. 8 for mention. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,