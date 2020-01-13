Drama as uncontrolled crowd forces CJN out of Court

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, on Monday while hearing the governorship appeals from Imo, Bauchi, Benue, Kano, Plateau and Sokoto states stormed out of the courtroom in protest against uncontrolled crowd that had filled the court.

Supporters from these states had thronged the premises of the court as early as 6am and the courtroom when the hearing was about to start.

Justice Tanko requested that the court hall be decongested.

“If you are not appearing as a lawyer for the appellant and respondent, please leave the hall,” he said.

However, when it became apparent that the security agencies were finding it hard to decongest the courtroom, Justice Tanko stormed out, followed by other members of the panel.