Drama as Senate begins consideration of Petroleum Industry Bill

By Haruna Salami

The long awaited Petroleum Industry Bill, PIB is presently being considered by the Senate.

This followed the presentation of the Joint Committee on Petroleum (Downstream), Petroleum (Upstream) and Gas Resources on the Petroleum Industry Bill, 2021 (SB.510) by the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Mohammed Sabo (Jigawa South-West).

After that, the Senate admitted the Minister of State ( Petroleum), Timipre Sylva, GMD, NNPC, Mele Kyari and his management team.

The Senate President the announced that the Senate should go into the Committee of the Whole to listen to expert view before considering the Bill. Lawan said the Senate would go into “a special closed session with media present, quickly reversed himself and ordered the press out.

Details later

