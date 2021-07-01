Drama as Senate begins consideration of Petroleum Industry Bill

By Haruna Salami

The long awaited Petroleum Industry Bill, is presently being considered by the Senate.

This followed the presentation of the Joint on Petroleum (Downstream), Petroleum (Upstream) and Gas Resources on the Petroleum Industry Bill, (SB.510) by the Chairman of the , Senator Mohammed Sabo (Jigawa South-West).

After that, the Senate admitted the ( Petroleum), , GMD, NNPC, Mele Kyari and his management team.

The Senate President the announced that the Senate should go into the of the Whole to listen to expert view before considering the Bill. Lawan said the Senate would go into “a special  closed session with media present, quickly reversed himself and ordered the press out.

