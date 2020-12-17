Drama as persons living with disability protest at NASS

By Haruna Salami

People Living with disabilities under the aegis, Great Minds Foundation of People Living with deformities Niger Delta, on Thursday stormed the National Assembly Complex in Abuja to protest neglect by Federal Lawmakers representing them in the Federal Legislature.

The protesters forced themselves inside the Assembly complex despite resistance by security operatives at the National Assembly gate.

The spokesperson of the group, Amos Etim, said they arrived at the National Assembly from various states of the Niger Delta to demand their rights from their representatives.

Drama ensued when some of the persons living with disabilities manhandled a National Assembly security man who was trying to prevent them from entering the main building.

The Deputy Whip of the Senate, Senator Aliyu Sabi, who led other lawmakers to meet with the protesters appealed for calm and said their grievances will be addressed.

Senator Sabi asked the protesters to delegate a five-man team to meet the National Assembly leaders.