Drafting of National Pay Policy ongoing – NSIWC

The National Salaries Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), says the drafting of the Federal Government’s proposed National Pay Policy, is still ongoing.

This is contained in a statement by the commission’s Head, Press Unit, Emmanuel Njoku, on Sunday in Abuja.

According to Njoku, the pay policy is one among several activities the commission is proposing to achieve.

He said that discussions on the proposed policy emanated from a two-day training workshop it organised for Salary Inspectors on April 4.

”The meeting was for the execution of Phase 2 of the 2022 Salary Inspection of selected Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs).

”During the training workshop the NSIWC Chairman, Ekpo Nta, itemised some of the plans and activities of the commission.

”Among these are monitoring of the implementation of the National Minimum Wage, the review of the National Minimum Wage coming up next year 2024 and drafting of a National Pay Policy.

”For avoidance of doubt, the drafting of the National Pay Policy as approved at a meeting of the Presidential Committee on Salaries which held on May 25, is still ongoing,” he said.

Njoku, however, urged the public to disregard any news circulating in some media platforms, stating that the present administration had designed a pay policy for workers.

He said: ”To further put the record straight, the training workshop where it was discussed was held since April 4 and not in June as portrayed by some sections of the media.

”And also, it was not during a recent interview with the chairman of NSIWC”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there had been reports circulating in various media platforms that the Federal Government had designed a pay policy for workers.

According to the report, the policy will calculate the number of hours a worker spends in the office and the quality of work done which will determine his remuneration. (NAN)

