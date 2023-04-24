Dr. Omeiza tipped for President of Nigeria Referees’ Association

A veteran football referee and university Don, Dr. Suleiman Usman Omeiza has been tipped to emerge President of the Nigeria Referees’ Association (NRA).

The election of new President and national officers of football referees in the country is slated for Saturday, 29th April, in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Sources close to the entire council’s of the NRA have expressed optimism that Dr. Omeiza will emerge new President given his popularity among refrees across the country.

A source who pleaded anonymity disclosed that the leading aspirant, Dr. Omeiza is a senior lecturer in the Department of Human Kinetics and Health Education, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

The source, who is Chairman of a State referees’ council, said the erudite scholar from Kogi State is a bridge-builder and a nationalist who exudes humility and relates with stakeholders based on mutual respect.

According to the source, many Referees rooting for Dr. Omeiza were convinced by his core values as represented in the acronym, CRAFT, which symbolises Competency, Responsibility, Accountability, Faithfulness and Transparency.