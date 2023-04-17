Dr. Olakunle Oladehin Marks 50th Birthday with Fundraiser to support Alma mater

Dr. Olakunle Oladehin, popularly known as Kunlala, an avid humanitarian marked his 50th birthday in a remarkable way by organizing a fundraising event at the Queens Court Event Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, on Sunday 9th April 2023. The event was aimed at soliciting funds to support his work at his alma mater, Adeniyi Jones Primary School, Lagos.

In an interview, Dr. Oladehin revealed that he was inspired to organize the event because of his personal experience with the deteriorating state of public education in Nigeria. He recounted how his mother had to withdraw him from a private school at the age of 10 and enrol him in a public school, which was considered better at the time. However, decades later, the public education system has become disheartening and, consequently, the standard of public tertiary institutions has also been affected.

Dr. Oladehin, who is the former president of the Alumni 1984 set, stated that he and his mates had initiated a project to bring about significant changes to Adeniyi Jones Primary School. He highlighted the progress made so far and emphasized the need for further improvements. His aim is to raise awareness about the impact of individual and collective contributions towards improving the public education system, rather than waiting for the government to act.

Dr. Oladehin’s goal is to create a conducive learning environment that enables pupils to flourish, thrive and learn. He hopes to equip the school with the necessary tools for advanced learning, including Technology infrastructure such as the internet and necessary gadgets for students to harness technological opportunities. He also aims to make Adeniyi Jones Primary School a model tech hub, where young future IT professionals can begin to develop their skills.

Asides his commitment to education, Dr. Oladehin is a medical doctor who offers his clinical skills to support initiatives such as health screening activities in communities and churches. When asked about his future plans, he expressed his desire to continue making a positive impact regardless of his position. His hope is that no Nigerian child will have to roam the streets instead of attending school, and his long-term goal is to ensure that every child has access to quality education in a conducive environment.

Dr. Oladehin’s fundraising event was a huge success, and he expressed his appreciation to everyone who contributed towards achieving his goal. He hopes that his efforts will inspire others to take action towards improving the public education system in Nigeria.