Dr. Kole Ahmed Shettima at 65: A Life of Impact, Scholarship, and Advocacy

By Ali Sabo

Today, as we celebrate this remarkable milestone, the 65th birthday of Dr. Kole, a distinguished academic, development expert, and advocate for good governance and transparency in Nigeria and beyond. His journey has been one of intellectual rigor, social commitment, and transformative impact, making him a beacon of progress in Africa’s development landscape.

Dr. Shettima’s academic journey is rooted in political science and development studies, where he has distinguished himself as a thought leader. He earned his PhD in Political Science from the University of Toronto in 1996, further enriching his global perspective on governance and democracy. His academic career includes teaching at prestigious institutions such as the University of Maiduguri in Nigeria, Ohio University in the United States, and the University of Toronto in Canada. His work in these institutions contributed to the intellectual development of numerous scholars and researchers who are now making meaningful contributions worldwide.

As the Director of the MacArthur Foundation, Africa Office and Co-Director of the On Nigeria Big Bet, Dr. Shettima has been at the forefront of supporting initiatives that promote good governance, accountability, and transparency. Under his leadership, the Foundation has funded groundbreaking projects aimed at reducing corruption, strengthening democratic institutions, and ensuring that public resources serve the needs of citizens rather than individuals interests.

His work has significantly contributed to Nigeria’s anti-corruption movement, empowering civil society organizations, investigative journalists, and institutions that hold power to account. Through these efforts, he has helped elevate governance standards, making transparency and accountability key issues in public discourse.

Education has been another cornerstone of Dr. Shettima’s impact. Recognizing that an informed society is a catalyst for national development, he has supported initiatives that improve access to quality education, particularly for marginalized groups such as women and persons with disabilities. His contributions in this area have led to many investments in higher education and capacity-building programs that empower the next generation of African leaders.

Beyond his institutional roles, Dr. Shettima is known for his generosity in mentoring young people, activists, and professionals. A large number of today’s development practitioners and governance experts in Nigeria have benefited from his guidance, learning from his vast experience and principled approach to leadership.

At 65, Dr. Kole Ahmed Shettima remains a shining figure in the fields of governance, transparency, and development. His dedication to a just, accountable, and democratic society has left an indelible mark, and his work continues to inspire positive change.

As we celebrate his birthday, we honor not just his achievements but also his vision for a better Nigeria, one where integrity leads, governance serves the people, and development is inclusive and sustainable.

Happy 65th birthday from all of us at CITAD, Dr.! Your legacy is a gift to Nigeria

Ali Sabo, MPR, ANIPR writes from Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD), Kano