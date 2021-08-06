DPR wins best exhibitors award at SPE conference

The Department of Petroleum Resources has bagged the best exhibitors award at the 2021 Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Annual international Conference and Exhibition (NAICE) in Lagos.

A statement issued on Friday by Mr Paul Osu, Head, Public Affairs, DPR, on Friday in Lagos said the regulatory agency bagged the award for its creativity and technical excellence.

Osu said the 44th edition of the three-day conference had as its theme: “The Future of Energy – A Trilogy of Determinants: Climate Change, Public Health, and the Global Oil Market.”

According to him, over sixty exhibitors from the oil and gas industry in Nigeria participated at the conference.

He said the Director of DPR, Mr Sarki Auwalu, dedicated the award to all DPR staff for their support and dedication in striving to meet the aspirations of the government for the oil and gas industry.

Osu added that the DPR boss promised that the agency would continue to provide necessary regulatory oversight and support to the industry to ensure business continuity and maximum economic recovery from Nigeria’s hydrocarbon Resources. (NAN)

