DPR warns marketers against exploitation

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has warned marketers operating in Zamfara not to use petrol subsidy removal as an excuse to exploit customers at the filling stations.

The Operations Controller in charge of Gusau DPR Field Office, Alhaji Yusuf Shehu, who gave the advice on Wednesday at a news conference in Gusau, said that the department would not allow customers to be cheated.

Shehu said although there was increase in the price of petrol at both depots and retail outlets as a result of removal of fuel subsidy, marketers should not engage in sharp practices to exploit buyers.

“Marketers should desist from selling lower quantity than what they display in the pump. They must make sure that one litre is up to one litre before selling to customers.

“Any marketer found selling less than a litre, the department will deal with him”, the controller said.

He appealed to owners of filling stations to make sure that their pumps were working efficiently.

“We are to ensure that there is equity between the marketers and buyers, we are also to make sure that the quality and quantity of the petroleum product is guaranteed”, Shehu said.

He also appealed to marketers to always get their products from licensed depots in order to be sure of the quality.

“Members of the public should always report to the department in case of any irregularity.

”In case you buy products and you doubt the quality or standard, you should report to the department”, Shehu said. (NAN)

