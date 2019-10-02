DPR warns lab managers against compromising data analysis

Alhaji Rufai Shakur, Acting Director, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has warned oil and gas laboratory operators to avoid compromising data analysis results.

Shakur gave the warning at the 3rd Oil and Gas Industry Laboratory Stakeholders Workshop in Lagos on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop had the theme: “Enhancing laboratory best practices and capacity building toward promoting sustainable development in the Nigerian oil and gas industry’’.

Shakur represented by Dr Musa Zagi, Deputy Director, Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Division of DPR, said laboratory practice in the Nigerian oil and gas Industry should not only be viewed as a business or money-making venture.

He said that laboratory practices should be seen as a critical and sensitive component which inputs were critical for decision-making across the oil and gas value chain.

“It is my fervent hope and firm belief that the discussions here today will ignite a strong determination and resolve among all oil and gas laboratory stakeholders to begin to chart a definitive and sustainable path toward uncompromised and consistent quality of service and integrity of results.

“The quality and integrity of the data or results churned out from laboratories in our sector of the economy is a critical ingredient in decision making (for both regulators and operators) without which there can be no real value addition and sustainability,’’ Shakur said.

He said that the agency (DPR) had put in place machinery to ensure good laboratory practice in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

According to him, this includes the accreditation and permitting process for companies rendering laboratory services in the sector.

Shakur reiterated the commitment of the DPR toward enhancing good laboratory practices by working with all stakeholders to ensure that the Nigerian oil and gas sector becomes one of the best in the world. (NAN)