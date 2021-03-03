The Bauchi office of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) held a sensitisation workshop for 250 members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association (IPMAN) on Wednesday in Bauchi .

Malam Abdullahi Iliyas, the Operations Controller of DPR in the state, declared the workshop open.

He said that the workshop was to expose the participants to the newly introduced Down Stream Remote Monitoring System (DRMS) of the department

He said that the DRMS is an inventory and regulatory tool that tracks product level across retail outlets and depots.

He said that the essence of the workshop was to sensitise the marketers to the significance and tremendous benefits derivable from the recently launched DRMS.

He added that also it could be used to track the movement of product level from depots to retail outlets.

Iliyasu explained that marketers could profile their depot and retail outlet facilities on the DRMS portal with ease using an identification code issued to them by the department.

He said that the new device was capable of tracking sharp practices such as: product diversion and hoarding or creation of artificial scarcity of the commodity.

He added that it could also detect the location of product availability or otherwise as well as ensure the accuracy of the dispensing pumps. (NAN)

