DPR tasks oil, gas retail outlets on safety in Zaria

he Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has urged the managers of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and fuel stations to ensure safety in their facilities.

The Zonal Controller of DPR in Kaduna, Malam Yusuf Suleiman, stated this at the two-day workshop on Minimum Industry Safety Training for Downstream Operations (MISTDO) protocols on Friday in Zaria.

According to him, MISTDO is introduced to reduce the occurrence of fire disasters, preservation of environment at many retailing outlets such depots, fuelling station and LPG retailing plants.

He added that the MISTDO was aimed at protecting lives and investment in the petroleum downstream sector.

“We urge you to key into this initiative,’’ he added.

He, therefore, urges owners of LPG Plants and fuel stations to participate actively in the training.

The zonal controller explained that the workshops would educate stakeholders on petroleum safety in order to minimise fire outbreak, preserve environment and to save the lives of Nigerians.

In his remarks, Safety and Risk Management Expert, Alhaji Jamilu Doguwa, said stakeholders in oil and gas sector need more knowledge on safety training to protect citizens’ lives and public property.

He stressed the need for stakeholders to imbibe the culture of seeking for knowledge to update safety measures skills in order to face global challenges.

Similarly, one of the participants, Alhaji Abubakar Mohammed, urged the participants to pay more attention on the training as it would empower them with new safety techniques toward harnessing their investments.

Mohammed, also a member of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), commended DPR for the initiatives and assured them that the IPMAN would comply with all necessary safety measures.(NAN)

