DPR targets $500m from signature bonuses of 57 marginal oilfields

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) says Nigeria will earn about $500 million from the signature bonuses to be awarded for 57 marginal oilfields in the country.

The agency said the bid round processes for the oilfields which began in June 2020 would be concluded by the end of the first quarteruarter of 2021.

Mr Sarki Auwalu, a Director in DPR, made the disclosure while speaking on Friday during a television programme monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

NAN reports that a marginal field is any field that has reserves booked and reported annually to the DPR and has remained unproduced for a period of over 10 years.