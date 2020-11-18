DPR seals 85 illegal gas plants in Lagos

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) says it shut down 85 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) plants in Lagos from January to October, for operating illegally.

Mr Ayorinde Cardoso, Zonal Operations Controller, DPR, Lagos, made this known while speaking with newsmen during a public sensitisation exercise on safe usage of LPG.

It was organised by the agency in some parts of Lagos Mainland on Wednesday.

Cardoso said the LPG (cooking gas) plants were shut down for not complying with international safety standards and operating without approval or licence from the DPR.

According to him, the move is to curb the occurrence of gas explosion and fire incidents in the state.

He said the agency would continue to clamp down on such illegal plants while at the same time sensitising the public on the need for safe usage and distribution of gas.