DPR seals 20 filling stations in Taraba

The Department of Petroleum Resources, (DPR) has sealed 20 petrol stations in Taraba for violating various laws.

Mr Bature Abdullahi, Controller, Field Operation Office of the DPR, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Jalingo.

Abdullahi, who recently assumed office as controller, said the feat was achieved during a compliance surveillance operation to all parts of the state.

He mentioned some of the violations as dispensing of products above official pump price, diversion of products as well as poor environment, among others.

The controller called for collaboration between the state government, traditional councils, security agencies and the media to ensure that residents of the state were not shortchanged.

He warned marketers against diverting petroleum products to other countries, failure of which they would face the full wrath of the law.

He, however, said he had started enjoying collaboration with the Independent Petroleum Marketeers Association (IPMAN) and other petroleum operators in the area of compliance with the rules of the business.

He assured the residents of availability of petroleum products at all times across the state.

“I have deployed my staff on compliance surveillance operation within the first three weeks of my resumption and the result is what we have recorded today.

“We need a robust collaboration with critical stakeholders to check illegal operations and diversion of products across borders.

“I am assuring people of the state of our determination to provide efficient service delivery and ensure that they are not shortchanged,” Abdullahi stated. (NAN)

